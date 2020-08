Or Copy this URL to Share

Roy Davis Norton



Mr. Roy Davis Norton, age 90, passed away in the early morning hours Friday at his home in St. Marys.



Funeral services for Mr. Norton were held Sunday at First Baptist Church of St. Marys. Interment followed at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.



Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland is entrusted with Mr. Norton?s arrangements.



The Brunswick News, August 10, 2020



