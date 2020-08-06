1/
Ruby Inez Crews Pittman
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Pittman

Ruby Inez Crews Pittman, 96, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick, Ga.

Ruby was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga., born Nov. 22, 1923, to the late Mary Smith Crews and the late Norah Newton Crews. She was a graduate of Glynn Academy and a longtime employee of American National Bank, where she rose to the position of auditor and vice-president. She was also a member of Pilot Club, Eastern Star and Amaranth. Ruby was an avid bridge player, and enjoyed other games as well. She was a member of Golden Isles Baptist Church.

Ruby is survived by daughters, Lynnah H. Mancil (John) and Charlotte H. Ricks (Charles)' and her stepdaughters, Mary P. Sawiloski and Terry P. Westbrook. Also surviving are a special daughter, Sandra C. Epstein; two sisters, Norma C. Kalin and Jackie C. Brand; as well as seven grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren.

We would like to extend thanks to Addington Place Assisted Living for the care they gave her and to the doctors and nurses of the COVID Unit at Southeast Georgia Health System.

Memorials may be made to Golden Isles Baptist Church or the MS Foundation.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 6, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved