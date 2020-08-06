Ruby Pittman
Ruby Inez Crews Pittman, 96, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick, Ga.
Ruby was a lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga., born Nov. 22, 1923, to the late Mary Smith Crews and the late Norah Newton Crews. She was a graduate of Glynn Academy and a longtime employee of American National Bank, where she rose to the position of auditor and vice-president. She was also a member of Pilot Club, Eastern Star and Amaranth. Ruby was an avid bridge player, and enjoyed other games as well. She was a member of Golden Isles Baptist Church.
Ruby is survived by daughters, Lynnah H. Mancil (John) and Charlotte H. Ricks (Charles)' and her stepdaughters, Mary P. Sawiloski and Terry P. Westbrook. Also surviving are a special daughter, Sandra C. Epstein; two sisters, Norma C. Kalin and Jackie C. Brand; as well as seven grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren.
We would like to extend thanks to Addington Place Assisted Living for the care they gave her and to the doctors and nurses of the COVID Unit at Southeast Georgia Health System.
Memorials may be made to Golden Isles Baptist Church or the MS Foundation.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com
, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 6, 2020