Ruby Johnson
Deaconess Ruby Raines Johnson, 97, of Waycross, Ga., passed away on June 30, 2020.
A public viewing will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross, GA 31501.
In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations to the Missions Ministry or Youth Ministry at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 417 Wilkerson St., Waycross, GA 31501, in honor of Mrs. Johnson's faithful years of dedication and service to area youth and the community which she dearly loved.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 8, 2020