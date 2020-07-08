1/1
Deaconess Ruby Raines Johnson
Ruby Johnson

Deaconess Ruby Raines Johnson, 97, of Waycross, Ga., passed away on June 30, 2020.

A public viewing will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross, GA 31501.

In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations to the Missions Ministry or Youth Ministry at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 417 Wilkerson St., Waycross, GA 31501, in honor of Mrs. Johnson's faithful years of dedication and service to area youth and the community which she dearly loved.

For complete obituary and condolences, please visit www.flukerfuneralhome.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 8, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Fluker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fluker Funeral Home
985 Ossie Davis Pkwy
Waycross, GA 31501
(912) 283-6161
