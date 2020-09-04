Ruby Clifton



Ruby Viola Clifton, 80, of Brunswick, Ga., went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



Born on March 16, 1940, to Archie and Lela Courson, in Waycross, Ga., she was a lifelong member of The Pentecostals of Brunswick, and served as a Sunday School teacher. Her careers included dental assistant, dispatcher for the Brunswick City Police Department and cashier. Mrs. Ruby was a very devoted mother and grandmother.



She is preceded in death by one grandchild, Matthew Waters; two brothers, Archie Courson and Austin Courson; and one sister, Mabel George.



She is survived by three children, Danny Webster (Sherri), Barbara Altimus (Terry), and David Webster (Sabina); and five grandchildren, Daniel Webster, Shanna Hawthorne (Evyn), Alexander Webster, Demian Patterson and Ava Webster.



Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at The Pentecostals of Brunswick. The funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Danny Webster and the Rev. Jimmy Branch officiating. Burial will take place at Brunswick Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary at The Pentecostals of Brunswick.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to handle the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 4, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store