Ruby Williams
Ruby Nell Williams, 93, died peacefully on August 24 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Ruby was born December 31, 1925, in Jesup, Ga., the only child of the late Perry Simon Browning and Okella Warnock Browning. Moving with her family to Charleston S.C., during WWII, she graduated as Valedictorian from Moncks Corner High School. She married James P. Williams, and they relocated to Brunswick in 1946. They enjoyed almost 50 years of marriage before JP's passing.
Ruby worked as secretary at Pine Ridge Baptist Church for several years before joining the City of Brunswick, where she spent almost 25 years with the Water Department. After her retirement from the city, she became a volunteer with the Hospital Auxiliary, working in the Gift Shop, which became her joy in life. At the time she ceased her work at the Gift Shop, she was the oldest active volunteer.
A long-time member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church, she enjoyed the fellowship and community of the Dorcas Sunday school class for the past 60 plus years.
She is survived by her son, James P. (Jim) Williams of Canton Ga., a granddaughter, Windy Danz Amorose, and two great grand children.
The family will receive friends between 6-8 p.m. Monday, August 26 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at Pine Ridge Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, with the Rev. Jerry Johns officiating. Interment will follow at the service at Brunswick Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to her caregivers, Joyce and Carol Burrell, for their loving and kind care during the past several years.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
The Brunswick News, August 26, 2019
