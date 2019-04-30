|
Russell Willis
Russell Lee Willis, 79, of Brunswick, died Saturday under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Interment, with full military honors, will follow at 3 p.m. in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Glennville.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glyndale Baptist Building Fund or to Glioblastoma research at Duke University, 710 W. Main St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, April 30, 2019
