Lenore Cowles
Ruth Lenore Cowles (Watkins), 91, of St. Simons Island, passed away on July 27, 2020.
Born on Feb. 4, 1929, in Lima, Ohio, to parents Donald O. and Louise Ramsey Watkins, educated at Lima Central High School and The Ohio State University and married Thomas R. Cowles in Lima, Ohio, in 1951.
Lenore was a teacher in Ohio and Florida for over 30 years, lovingly teaching hundreds of first graders, and active in her community, with her two sons in sports and band activities.
After retirement, she was an active member of the Red Hat Society, and Inverness (Fla.) Woman's Club, of which she was president from 2000-2002.
She is survived by two loving sons, Christopher A. Cowles (Ruth) of Baltimore, Md., and Jeffrey D. Cowles (Cynthia) (Maier) of St. Simons Island, Ga.; three devoted grandchildren, Kyra Cowles D'mato (Tim), Davis R. Cowles and Laura K. Cowles; and many beloved nephews and their families.
Lenore was preceded in death by her parents, Donald O. and Louise Ramsey Watkins; her husband, Thomas R. Cowles; and Marvin and Amelia Watkins, her brother and sister-in-law.
Her family requests that any donations be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
at michaeljfox.com
, or Georgia Hospice Center (GHC Hospice) at ghchospice.com
.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 30, 2020