Ruth Walden Laws, 101, passed away on May 21, 2019, at Addington Place in Brunswick, Ga. Ruth was born on Feb. 13, 1918, in Dahlonega, Ga., to Columbus Goodman Walden and Caroline Satterfield Walden. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 43 years, John Staton Laws Sr.; six sisters; two brothers; and her son-in-law, Robert Emory Stephenson.



Ruth is survived by her daughter, Connie Stephenson of Savannah; her sons, John S. Laws Jr. (Karen) and William J. Laws (Diane), both of Brunswick; eight grandchildren, Ben Laws, Libby Stephenson Prestipino, Sara Laws Moerman, Ashley Laws Williams, Amanda Stephenson Herin, Rebecca Laws, Staton Laws and Anna Laws; and six great-grandchildren.



As a young girl, Ruth moved to Telfair County, Ga., where she was raised on a farm and graduated from Lumber City High School as class valedictorian. She married John Laws on June 17, 1944, and spent most of her married life in Baxley, Ga., where she was very active in civic and church affairs. In 1964, Ruth was part of a Georgia delegation led by the governor's wife that toured the Soviet Union on a goodwill mission.



In 1977, after her husbands retirement, she moved to Brunswick, Ga., where she became active in First United Methodist Church, Ladies Golf Association of the Brunswick Country Club, International Seamans House, Brunswick Community Concert Association and Golden Isles Rose Society. Ruth was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award of Boy Scouts of America, and a generous supporter of the Brunswick YWCA.



Ruths life was well-lived. She played golf, grew prize-winning roses, traveled extensively and exercised daily into her mid-nineties. She most loved spending time with family and friends.



The service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, in Brunswick, preceded by a 2 p.m. visitation. Interment will immediately follow the service in Palmetto Cemetery, in Brunswick. Pallbearers will be Ben Laws, Joseph Williams, Paul Moerman, Tony Prestipino, Jerry Herrin and Brandon Genco.



The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice, the staff of Addington Place, and caregivers Tommie Powers and Donna Davis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, GA 31520, or Boy Scouts of America, Coastal Georgia Council, 11900 Abercorn Expressway, Savannah, GA. 31419.



Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 23, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 23, 2019