Sally Hawie
Sally Weston Hawie of St. Simons Island died on Nov. 27 of complications from a stroke. Born on Nov. 30, 1937, she just missed turning 82.
Sally was born in New York City to Rolfe and Sara Motter Weston. The family moved to Milford, Connecticut, where she was raised. As a young girl, she was an avid basketball player when girls' basketball was restricted to half-court. As a teenager, Sally attended and graduated from the Northfield Mount Hermon School. She graduated in 1959 from Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts, where she was a member of the school?s synchronized swim team.
Sally met Edward Hawie, from an adjoining town, at a yacht club party in Milford, and they married on February 20, 1960. They moved to Boston where she worked for John Hancock Insurance Company while Ed completed his law degree. Their first child, Robin, was born in Boston. In 1962, Ed joined the New York law firm of Shearman & Sterling, and the family moved Mamaroneck, New York; John was born there the following year. The commute and lifestyle did not suit the family, and they relocated to Atlanta in 1968 where Ed joined King & Spalding. A devoted mother to their two children, Sally was often a substitute teacher for her children's elementary school. She co-authored a book, "A Guide to Summer Camps in the Southeast."
Sally had a very quick mind, a wonderful laugh and genuinely enjoyed discussing a wide variety of topics with her many friends. She was an excellent cook and avid gardener. She played ALTA tennis on one of the A teams at the Cherokee Town Club and was elected president of the women?s tennis association. She also enjoyed attending Falcon football games and became a ?Charmin? Harmon? fan.
After Ed?s retirement, Sally and Ed moved to St. Simons Island in 1999. Sally quickly took to playing duplicate bridge at the Golden Isles Duplicate Bridge Center where she became a skilled player - achieving Ruby Life Master status - and participated in tournaments around the Southeast.
Sally was active in the Cassina Garden Club, where she served on the board. She was also director of CASA and the Coastal Georgia Historical Society. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where she took a strong interest in its music program, working with its music directors. She contributed to and spearheaded a fundraising effort to underwrite a series of concerts for the church. Sally was also a member of the Circle of Ruth Bible Study.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ed, and their children: Robin Hawie Yearns of Atlanta and John Weston Hawie of Baton Rouge (Tammie). She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Marguerite and Liliana Yearns and Weston and Dalton Hawie. Cousins, nieces and nephews also survive her. Sally was predeceased by her sister, Julia McGraw.
Noted organist and pianist, Cameron Cody, from Houston, will play at a memorial concert honoring Sally on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica on St. Simons Island. The family wishes to convey special thanks to the caregivers at Hospice of the Golden Isles. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the concert fund at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Georgia. www.edomillerandsons.com
