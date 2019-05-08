Sally Mae Hanavan-Hartmayer



Sally Mae Hanavan-Hartmayer, born June 8, 1925, passed away May 3, 2019.



She was born in Buffalo, N.Y., and attended Bennett High School, where she graduated in 1943. She attended IBM Business School upon graduation from high school. Between 1944-1947, she worked at Mobile Oil in the accounting department, and at Curtis Wright Aircraft in the payroll department during World War II to support the war effort.



In 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, John "Jack" W. Hartmayer Jr., and shared 58 years together. Their first date was when she went to watch a Bennett High School star end to play in the Harvard Cup Thanksgiving Day Championship football game of Nov. 1942. They had four children. Jack passed away in 2005.



After her four children were in school, she started to work part-time at Kleinhan's in the men's department at the Boulevard Mall. From 1971-1996, she worked as the office manager at St. Amelia's Church Rectory in the town of Tonawanda, N.Y. The family was an original member of the parish, to which she was very devoted. After retirement, she volunteered at St. Amelia's Parish, Catholic Charities Parish Drive, DeGraff Hospital for 10 years, Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural site, Erie County Board of Elections and the Visiting Nurses Association. Sally and Jack did extensive traveling in Europe upon retirement. And most recently, she cherished family trips to Tybee Island, Ga., each summer. Favorite pastimes included reading, playing bridge, knitting and gardening.



She is survived by her children, C. Douglas (late Patricia) Hartmayer, Bishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, O.F.M. Conv., of Savannah, John W. III (Kathy) Hartmayer and Mary Jo Kotacka (Rolf); her loving grandchildren, Lauren Hartmayer Loomis, Jamie Hartmayer Solomon, Bryan Hartmayer, Ryann Hartmayer, Marianne Kotacka and Alex Kotacka; and her great-grandchildren, Dominick Hogan, Amelia Hartmayer, Olivia Hartmayer, Clare Kotacka, Gavin Loomis, Brynn Loomis, Peyton Solomon and Leah Solomon.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at St. Amelia Roman Catholic Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, N.Y. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga.



Arrangements by the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, Williamsville, NY. Online condolences may be shared at www.pernadenglerrobertsfuneral.com



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 8, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 8, 2019