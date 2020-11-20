Or Copy this URL to Share

Salome Collins



Salome Collins died Nov. 13 in Atlanta.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.



A walk-thru viewing will be held from noon to 5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.



Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



The procession will leave from1622 Stonewall St.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, November 20, 2020



