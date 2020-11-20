1/
Salome Collins
1954 - 2020
Salome Collins

Salome Collins died Nov. 13 in Atlanta.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.

A walk-thru viewing will be held from noon to 5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.

The procession will leave from1622 Stonewall St.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, November 20, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
