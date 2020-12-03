Sam Campbell



Sam Campbell, of Crescent, died Sunday at his residence.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in Belleville Cemetery.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.



Masks must be worn and social-distancing protocols will be enforced at both events.



He is survived by his wife, Catherine Campbell; children, Blondella Banks, Donald (Claretha) Campbell, Margie Wiley, Arthur (LaCresha) Campbell, Jerry (Kathy) Campbell, Darlene (Justin) Jones, Elvira Campbell, Stephanie (Kenny) Coleman, Janice (Kelvin) James,



John (Michelle) Russell, Leon Russell, Darrell Russell, Sherry (Thomas) Tuckee) Shawanda (Joseph) Fabian and Travan Campbell; siblings, Ernest Palmer, Edith B. (James) McIntosh and Ruthie Barnfield; and other relatives.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, December 3, 2020



