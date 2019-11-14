|
Sam Green
Sam Green, of Cannon Bluff, died Sunday at Gracemore Nursing Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Welcome Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Wallace Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
He is survived by siblings Inez Evans, Helen Woods, Debra Green, Michael Green and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 14, 2019
