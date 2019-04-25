|
Samuel Nickerson Jr.
Samuel Fielding Nickerson Jr., born Dec. 8, 1945, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., died April 17, 2019, at Savannah Memorial Hospital. He will be laid to rest at Andersonville National Cemetery.
He served in the Army in Vietnam, enlisting at age 17, on Dec. 26. 1963. He was stationed at Fort Benning, First Cavalry, and fought in the battle of La Drang with Col. Hal Moore.
He was also in the 2nd Battalion, 38th Infantry, 11th Air Assault Division, and was also a Merchant Marine.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jerrelle L. Nickerson; father, Samuel F. Nickerson Sr.; mother, Evelyen L. Nickerson; brothers, Chic, Robert and Durant; and sisters, Nicki and Laulia.
He is survived by his companion, Ruth Creamer and daughters; sister, Charmaine Nickerson Davis (Tommy Davis); son, Steven Nickerson; stepchildren, Shelly Embery, Carol Embery and Tonyia Faircloth; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 25, 2019