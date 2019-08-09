|
Samuel Wilson
Samuel Harris Wilson, 86, died on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Senior Care Center, in Brunswick, after a long battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.
Born Nov. 5, 1932, in Clinton, S.C., he was the son of Sara Harris Wilson and Albert Wilson. After serving in the Navy, Sam moved to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, where he met and married his bride, Pamela Alderson Wilson, in 1962 and began a lifelong love story like no other. Together they raised five children while traveling throughout the Caribbean. Sam managed resorts, built and captained boats, while also doing beautiful woodwork. They later moved to Boone, N.C., where he was a Realtor and built log homes before retiring to St. Simons Island, Ga., in 1989. Sam loved the sea and mountains alike, and shared that love and knowledge of both with his family. There seemed to be nothing he couldn't build or fix. He loved working with his hands and he was a wonderful cook. He was a man of few words, and he was respected by everyone who met him. He was preceded in death by two sons, Daniel Wilson and Dean Wilson.
Sam is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pam; son, Young Sam Wilson; daughters, Dawn Wilson (Kevin), and Day Evans; grandchildren, Kelsi Donovan, Summer Evans, Alan Russell and Sara Russell; and great-grandchildren, Boston Matjazic and Rosalie Mann.
A celebration of life will be held Aug. 24 at the Wright House, 804 George St., in Brunswick. Drop in from 2-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Wilson family.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 9, 2019