Sam Wilkes
St. Simons Island resident Samuel Marion Wilkes III, 75, died peacefully at home on Sept. 30, 2019.
Sam was born May 5, 1944, in Springfield, Mo., and was raised in St. Petersburg, Fla., by his father, Sam Wilkes Jr., a VA surgeon, and his mother, Margaret Gray Wilkes, a teacher.
Sam earned a B.S. in chemistry and an MBA from the University of Florida, where he played football for his beloved Gators. He launched his career at IBM, where Sam's countless successes fueled his entrepreneurial spirit. Sam never let a good idea go to waste, as evidenced by his instrumental role in the founding of several cutting-edge technology companies in Atlanta and Alpharetta: AMS, Software Partners, FormMaker, DocuCorp, The NetCommerce Co., FleetRisk Advisors, and finally Life2 Inc.
Known for his strong business acumen, Sam exuded forthrightness, good humor and endless positivity in his boundless pursuit of his best life.
Sam loved a good story, sportfishing, great golf and the Gators, but most especially, he loved success. Sam will be remembered for gentility and decency to all, no matter their walk of life. His wide smile and easy charm belied a fierce intellect and a broad independent streak. He was profoundly influential to all who knew him and his spirit will be a beacon for generations to come.
Mr. Wilkes is survived by his wife, Barbara Zufall Wilkes; sister, Juanita Wilkes Summers and her husband Robert Summers; sister, Margaret Gray Wilkes Roberts; daughter, Nicole Scholze Long and her husband Robert Long Jr.; son, Samuel Marion Wilkes IV; daughter, Julie Scholze van der Poel and her husband Coenraad van der Poel; son, James Robert Wilkes; grandchildren James, Jr., Emily, Cameron, Robert, III, Hallie, Rachel and Tate; and his beloved dog, Lily.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, Ga., or the .
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 4, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 8, 2019