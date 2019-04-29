Home

Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5151
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
Sandra Blount


1946 - 2019
Sandra Blount Obituary
Sandra Blount

Sandra Faye Strickland Blount, 72, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday afternoon (April 27, 2019) at her residence after an extended illness.

Born in Brunswick, Ga., her parents were Matthew Gerald Strickland and Earlene Harrison Strickland. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Abrams; and a nephew, Alan Abrams.

Sandra was a retired teacher for Glynn Co. Board of Education and of the Baptist faith. She was a very loving person and enjoyed singing and painting.

Survivors include her son, Arlon Blount (fianc Michelle Bolin) of Brunswick; seven grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald & Gilda Strickland of Germany; sister and brother-in-law, Carol & Pete Howard of Darien; and also several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening (May 1, 2019) at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 29, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 29, 2019
