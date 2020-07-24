Sandra Holzendorf



Sandra Elaine Holzendorf, of Brunswick, Georgia, formerly of Athens, Georgia, passed away peacefully from earth to glory on July 12, 2020 at The Senior Care Center in Brunswick.



She was preceded in death by her parents Mrs. Folia Strange Jenkins and Mr. Theodore Strange.



Sandra grew up in a Christian Home filled with nourishing academic and Christian educational opportunities. She excelled in the field of music and played for the East Friendship Baptist Church Youth Choir for many years. When her career necessitated a move to Brunswick, she followed the Baptist Church Covenant and united with Zion Baptist Church where she participated in the music ministry, the book club, and other ministries.



Sandra received her early education in the Clarke County Schools and graduated from the Burney Harris High School in 1966. She began her post-secondary studies at Clark College (CAU), Atlanta, Georgia, and was a member of the jazz band. She earned the degree of Bachelor of Science at Albany State University, Albany, Georgia, the degree of Master of Education at the University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia, and the degree of Education Specialist at Nova University, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She was well prepared to be the excellent educator that her students and colleagues attest to.



Sandra began her career in the field of education as an English teacher in the Putman County Schools and continued her work in the Walton, Clarke, and Camden County School Districts before making her long tenured home in the Glynn County School District where she was known as a "master teacher." After retiring from her distinguished career in education, she became a volunteer in the Atlantic Area Court Appointed Special Advocates, Inc. (CASA), was a member of the Brunswick Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., William West Assembly No. 302 Order of the Golden Circle, Folkston, Ga., and an active paid member of VFW Auxiliary Post 3910.



Survivors include a loving son, Barry Strange, Athens, Georgia; devoted Goddaughter Dr. Gwendolyn Atkinson & Family, Brunswick, Georgia; cousins, Torre Daniels, Atlanta, Georgia and Clarence (Pearl) Kinney, Jr. ,Jefferson, Georgia; life time friends Shelia Neely Norman and Linda Marable Smith, and devoted cousin and mentor Mrs. Johnnie Lay Burks all of Athens, Georgia.



Viewing is scheduled from 3pm to 7pm on Friday July 24, 2020 at the funeral home.



Graveside Funeral Service will be held 11AM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park, Athens, Georgia. All Pandemic Social Distancing Guidelines and mask required.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Care, 664 Scranton Rd., Brunswick, GA 31520.



Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home, Athens, Georgia



