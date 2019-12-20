Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Sandra Elizabeth Flowers Obituary
Sandra Flowers

Sandra Elizabeth Flowers died Monday at her residence.

The funeral service will be held at noon Monday at Holy Band of Inspiration Deliverance Temple, 2401 Norwich St., with burial to follow in Rising Daughter Cemetery, in Waverly.

She is survived by her daughter, Dewanda Flowers-Williams; siblings, Michelle (John) Russell, Valerie William, Roberta (Tommie) Darrington, Gertie Austell, Jackie Scott, Mary Williams, Margaret (Vanica) Francis, Felicia (Chevis) Lawton, Johnny (Patricia) Williams Jr. and Vince (Sandra) Williams and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 20, 2019
