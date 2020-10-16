Sandra Leftwich



Sandra Leftwich, of McIntosh and Glynn counties, died Oct. 13, 2020 at her residence.



A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mary Ross Waterfront Park, on Bay Street near its intersection with Gloucester Street, in Brunswick.



Sandra was born July 1,1965, and on Tuesday she gained her wings surrounded by family and friends. Her memories and love for her family and friends will forever be etched in our hearts.



She was educated in the McIntosh County School System and a 1985 graduate; she was also a devoted choir member of Prospect Baptist Church, in Crescent.



Sandra was employed by the Glynn County Sheriff's Department for 15 years where she held several job titles.



She was well-known for her loving spirit and acts of kindness to all she met. She will be remembered and cherished by her two children, Tyeklia M. Herrington and Justin D. (Jernecia) Herrington; and her two grandchildren, Taleah Jackson and Felicity Bacon. Other survivors are her mother, Clorinda Roberts of Crescent; siblings, Lavan (Robert) Bacon, Susie Thorpe, Renita Roberts, Pernell Roberts and Adonzo Roberts; and other relatives. Sandra cherished a special friend, Alethia Cook.



We will always remember her as the loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, best friend and most of all, mother.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, October 16, 2020



