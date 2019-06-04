Home

Sandra W. Patrick Obituary
Sandra Patrick

Sandra W. Patrick, 71, died Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System, Camden Campus.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Palmetto Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Wesleyan Church, 2307 Ellis St., Brunswick GA 31520.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, June 4, 2019
