Sandra W. Patrick, 71, of Waverly, Ga., went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday morning, June 1, 2019.



Sandra was born Aug. 1, 1947 in Brunswick, Ga., to Martin Hammond and Alice W. Hammond Dickerson. She was a 1965 graduate of Glynn Academy and spent much time being involved in planning class reunions. Prior to an early retirement, she was employed with Sherwin-Williams as manager. She was a member of First Wesleyan Church in Brunswick.



Sandra is survived by her loving husband and care-giver, Wilbur Daniels; brother, Elmer "Buddy" Lucas (Betty) and their children, Cristina and Weston Lucas and Eric Ulrich; niece, Stephanie Strawn (Mike) and sons, Ian (Dani) Rafinski and Jackson Rafinski; nephew, Derek McCall (Samantha) and children, Preston and Baylie; niece, Karen Wiencek (Jeff) and daughters Sierra and Abby; and other nieces and nephews. Special appreciation goes to niece and assistant care-giver, Ilasue Daniels.



In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her sisters, Gail Hammond McCall and Nancy Anderson Hillberg.



Sandra enjoyed life and never gave up in spite of increasing health issues. She loved people, and spent much time on the telephone keeping in touch with those she cared about. She loved to cook, and in earlier years enjoyed sharing those talents with others. Even though failing health limited her being able to cook, she continued to buy fresh produce and other foods to share with her church family and friends.



Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edo Miller Funeral Home, in Brunswick.



A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Palmetto Cemetery.



The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Sandra's memory to First Wesleyan Church, 2307 Ellis St., Brunswick, GA 31520.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.



