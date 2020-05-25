Sandra Jean Webb, 74, of St. Simons Island, died Friday at her residence under the compassionate care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 25, 2020.