Sandy Baird- Armstrong
Sandy Baird-Armstrong of San Diego, Calif., a former resident of Brunswick, Ga., died March 5, 2020, in her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was 76.
Sandy, the daughter of the late Dr. And Mrs. Joseph Baird of Jekyll Island, Ga., had suffered from Alzheimer's disease for more than 12 years.
She was born Nov. 29, 1943, in Temple, Texas, and lived her formative years in Toledo, Ohio, before she and her family moved to Brunswick. Sandy graduated from Glynn Academy in 1961. As a teenager, Sandy excelled as a competitive swimmer, and when she was 16 she became one of the youngest in the nation, boy or girl, to earn her solo pilot's license.
She moved to San Diego in the late 1960s and lived there for the remainder of her life. She had a successful career with San Diego Gas and Electric in telemarketing, sales training and community outreach.
She is survived by her husband, John; daughters Stacy Ralph of San Diego, Angela Dant of Alameda, Calif., Terri Kostecki of Temecula, Calif.; son Chris Armstrong of Fresno, Calif.; 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A celebration of Sandy's life will be held on May 2 at the La Jolla Country Club in San Diego.
The Brunswick News, March 7, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 7, 2020