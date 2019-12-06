|
Sandy Chapman
Sandy Chapman died Nov. 27 at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Greater Works Than These Ministries, 4020 Wylly Ave., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
The procession will leave from 1907 Q St.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, December 6, 2019
