Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Sanford Gale "Sonny" Stewart Jr.

Sanford Gale "Sonny" Stewart Jr. Obituary
Sonny Stewart, Jr.

Sanford Gale "Sonny" Stewart Jr., 72, of St. Marys died Saturday morning (Oct. 19, 2019) at Southeast Georgia Health System of Camden after a sudden illness.

Mr. Stewart was born in St. Louis, Mo., to the late Sanford Gale Stewart Sr. and Marion Fritz Stewart, and had made St. Marys his home for the past 40 years. He was a longtime coach and teacher in the Camden County School System, where he became a father to all he coached in every sport available and was a diehard Camden County Wildcat and Georgia Bulldog fan. He had a passion for all sports and all his student athletes, but golf was his true love.

Mr. Stewart was an all around family man; he was an amazing and loving father and grandfather, and an exceptional husband for many years. He was a man of faith and dedication. A longtime member of First Baptist Church of St. Marys, he served as a deacon, youth director, choir member and taught Sunday School. Mr. Stewart will always be remembered as a man who always had a hug and a smile to brighten up the day.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his wife, Norma Stewart of St. Marys; a daughter, Kim Spangler, husband Sean, of Brunswick; two grandchildren, Ava Spangler and Eli Spangler; granddog, Archie; a sister, Dorothy Licklider of Missouri; a brother, Larry Stewart, wife Janet, of Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) at First Baptist Church of St. Marys. A committal service will be held at 3:30 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, in Brunswick.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of St. Marys. dBro Joe Roberts and Bro. Steve Kegley will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Billy Moore, Brian Benton, Carlos Jones, Camden Mapp, Andrew Guthrie and Roy McDowell Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Dubose, Alan Carrington, Alan Chester, Clifford Manning, Ed Merrow, Bill Lawrence, Jack Kluwuhn, Andy Watson, Hal Weathers, Kris Imgrund, Georg Hullett and Nick Ayers.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 22, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 22, 2019
