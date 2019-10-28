|
Sara Taylor
Sara Jane Taylor, 70, of St. Simons Island, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at her residence.
Sara was born to the late Myra and Monroe Taylor in Laurel, Del. on July 18, 1949. She graduated from college at Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C., and then went on to receive her master's degree from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, in heath and physical education. She taught at Grady High School, in Atlanta, for 32 years. During that time, she also met Skip Slocum, who would eventually become her husband in January of 1991, when they married at the King and Prince Hotel, on St. Simons Island. After Sara retired in 2000, she and Skip moved permanently to St. Simons.
In her free time, Sara was a member of the Cassina Garden Club, Coastal Georgia Historical Society and led local tours with Elderhostel. She loved animals and gardening. She would always remember animals and their names, however, sometimes not their owners.
Survivors include her husband, Skip Slocum; sister, Phyllis Rubenstein (Jim Schwartz); and cousin Janet Musser (Eddie).
A memorial service is to be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, with visitation to be held an hour prior, at 3 p.m. Both are to be held at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles or Christ Church Episcopal.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 26, 2019
