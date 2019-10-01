|
Sara Milton
Sara Lynn Jordan Milton, 90, of St. Simons Island, passed away at Hospice of the Golden Isles on Sept. 28, 2019, after a recurring battle with cancer.
Mrs. Milton was born on April 7, 1929 in Atlanta, Ga., to the late May Durrett Jordan and the late Roy Jordan. She spent most of her childhood in Rochelle, Ga., and graduated from Rochelle High School as valedictorian. In 1948, she married the late Carl Joseph Milton who became a Southern Baptist preacher, and she was active as a pastor's wife at the many churches where he served for over 50 years. She obtained her real estate license in 1973, and opened her real estate office, Advance Realty, in Glennville, Ga., a few years later. Her career as a realtor spanned 20 years. Following Rev. Milton's retirement, they relocated to St. Simons Island, where they had vacationed for many years.
Mrs. Milton enjoyed reading, playing bridge, watching game shows on T.V., working crossword puzzles, doing jigsaw puzzles, and she was an avid Braves fan. She was an active member of the Joy Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church of St. Simons Island. She also was one of the founding members of the Dorcas Group of First Baptist Church of St. Simons, which is a group of Christian ladies who make children's dresses, ditty bags and other items to send locally and internationally to those in need.
Mrs. Milton will best be remembered as a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, as well as a loving wife to the Rev. Milton for 65 years until his death in 2014. Her love of God and her strong faith were her greatest sources of inspiration and her legacy for both family and friends. She had an impeccable prayer life, loved Bible studies, and loved her Sunday School Class and her church friends.
Mrs. Milton is survived by three children, Joe Milton (Becky) of Brunswick, Nancy Ford (Steve) of St. Simons Island and Donna Lorch (David) of Suwanee. She was Mama Lindy to six grandchildren, Tiffani Milton Brantley (Michael) of Woodstock, Dr. Tara Milton Lynch (Mike) of Brunswick, Jennifer Ford Meyers (Dan) of St. Simons Island, Robert Lorch (Amanda) of Loganville, Brian Lorch of Conyers and Taylor Lorch of Suwanee. Her great-grandchildren include, Walker and Kaden Meyers, Parker and Raven Lorch, and Connor, Aidan and Mackenzie Lynch. Extended family include her sister-in-law, Anne Edwards, of Statesboro, Anne's son, Mark Edwards (Kathleen), also of Statesboro, Bobby Adams (Mary) of Rochelle and Alice Adams of Rochelle.
Visitation will be between 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Edo MIller and Sons Funeral Home.
The Rev. Felix Haynes and the Rev. Tony Lankford, will officiate the funeral, which will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at First Baptist Church of St. Simons Island. Interment will follow the service in Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens, on St. Simons Island.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525. Mrs. Milton has requested, in memory of her, that you do kind deeds for others.
Pallbearers will be Robert Lorch, Brian Lorch, Taylor Lorch, Michael Brantley, Mike Lynch and Dan Meyers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Joy Sunday School Class and the Dorcas Group of First Baptist Church of St. Simons Island.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 1, 2019
