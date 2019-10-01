Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Simons First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Milton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Lynn Jordan Milton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Lynn Jordan Milton Obituary
Sara Milton

Sara Lynn Jordan Milton, 90, of St. Simons Island, passed away at Hospice of the Golden Isles on Sept. 28, 2019, after a recurring battle with cancer.

Mrs. Milton was born on April 7, 1929 in Atlanta, Ga., to the late May Durrett Jordan and the late Roy Jordan. She spent most of her childhood in Rochelle, Ga., and graduated from Rochelle High School as valedictorian. In 1948, she married the late Carl Joseph Milton who became a Southern Baptist preacher, and she was active as a pastor's wife at the many churches where he served for over 50 years. She obtained her real estate license in 1973, and opened her real estate office, Advance Realty, in Glennville, Ga., a few years later. Her career as a realtor spanned 20 years. Following Rev. Milton's retirement, they relocated to St. Simons Island, where they had vacationed for many years.

Mrs. Milton enjoyed reading, playing bridge, watching game shows on T.V., working crossword puzzles, doing jigsaw puzzles, and she was an avid Braves fan. She was an active member of the Joy Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church of St. Simons Island. She also was one of the founding members of the Dorcas Group of First Baptist Church of St. Simons, which is a group of Christian ladies who make children's dresses, ditty bags and other items to send locally and internationally to those in need.

Mrs. Milton will best be remembered as a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, as well as a loving wife to the Rev. Milton for 65 years until his death in 2014. Her love of God and her strong faith were her greatest sources of inspiration and her legacy for both family and friends. She had an impeccable prayer life, loved Bible studies, and loved her Sunday School Class and her church friends.

Mrs. Milton is survived by three children, Joe Milton (Becky) of Brunswick, Nancy Ford (Steve) of St. Simons Island and Donna Lorch (David) of Suwanee. She was Mama Lindy to six grandchildren, Tiffani Milton Brantley (Michael) of Woodstock, Dr. Tara Milton Lynch (Mike) of Brunswick, Jennifer Ford Meyers (Dan) of St. Simons Island, Robert Lorch (Amanda) of Loganville, Brian Lorch of Conyers and Taylor Lorch of Suwanee. Her great-grandchildren include, Walker and Kaden Meyers, Parker and Raven Lorch, and Connor, Aidan and Mackenzie Lynch. Extended family include her sister-in-law, Anne Edwards, of Statesboro, Anne's son, Mark Edwards (Kathleen), also of Statesboro, Bobby Adams (Mary) of Rochelle and Alice Adams of Rochelle.

Visitation will be between 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Edo MIller and Sons Funeral Home.

The Rev. Felix Haynes and the Rev. Tony Lankford, will officiate the funeral, which will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at First Baptist Church of St. Simons Island. Interment will follow the service in Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens, on St. Simons Island.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525. Mrs. Milton has requested, in memory of her, that you do kind deeds for others.

Pallbearers will be Robert Lorch, Brian Lorch, Taylor Lorch, Michael Brantley, Mike Lynch and Dan Meyers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Joy Sunday School Class and the Dorcas Group of First Baptist Church of St. Simons Island.

Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 1, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now