Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Simons First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Milton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Milton


1929 - 2019
Send Flowers
Sara Milton Obituary
Sara Milton

Sara Lynn Milton, 90, of St. Simons Island died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hospice of the Golden Isles. The visitation will be held between 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at St. Simons First Baptist Church with Rev. Felix Hayes and Rev. Tony Lankford officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

The Brunswick News, September 30, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.