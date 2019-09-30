|
Sara Milton
Sara Lynn Milton, 90, of St. Simons Island died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hospice of the Golden Isles. The visitation will be held between 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at St. Simons First Baptist Church with Rev. Felix Hayes and Rev. Tony Lankford officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
The Brunswick News, September 30, 2019
