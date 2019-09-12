Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elm Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Elm Grove Baptist Church
Sarah Blanche McIver

Sarah Blanche McIver Obituary
Sarah McIver

Sarah Blanche McIver, of Crescent, died Sept. 3, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Elm Grove Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Hutcherson-Lotson Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Viewing will be from 2-7 Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

She is survived by her children, Herbert McIver Jr., Geraldine McIver, Arthur McIver, Sandra Pratt and Darell McIver; daughters-in-law and son-in-law, Venus McIver, Mildred C. McIver, Takeuisha McIver and Robin Pratt; sister Ruth Walker; and other relatives.

A native of McIntosh County, she was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church and a 1945 graduate of Todd-Grant High School.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 12, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 12, 2019
