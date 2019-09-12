|
Sarah McIver
Sarah Blanche McIver, of Crescent, died Sept. 3, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Elm Grove Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Hutcherson-Lotson Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be from 2-7 Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Herbert McIver Jr., Geraldine McIver, Arthur McIver, Sandra Pratt and Darell McIver; daughters-in-law and son-in-law, Venus McIver, Mildred C. McIver, Takeuisha McIver and Robin Pratt; sister Ruth Walker; and other relatives.
A native of McIntosh County, she was a member of Elm Grove Baptist Church and a 1945 graduate of Todd-Grant High School.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 12, 2019
