Sarah McCall
Sarah Gray McCall, 82, of Brunswick, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
She was the seventh child out of 10 born to Annie and John Willie Gray.
She is survived by her only child, Charlotte Flor (Francisco); granddaughter, Briana Spence (William); great-granddaughter, Audriana Lynn; sister, Daphne Spratlin; brothers, Roger and Kenneth Gray; and several nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Irwin County High School in 1955 and then from nursing school, with her LPN, in 1965. She was a member of Glyndale Baptist Church ,and loved her pastor, the Rev. Ken Creekmore, as well as her Friendship Sunday School Class. After retiring, she volunteered at Sears Manor Nursing Home and Manna House.
The family would like to thank Georgia Hospice Care for the exceptional care they took of their loved one.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Glyndale Baptist Church with the Rev. Ken Creekmore officiating
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glyndale Baptist Church.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Sarah McCall
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 22, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 22, 2019