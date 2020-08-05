1/
Sarah Lee Peacock
Sarah Peacock

Sarah Lee Peacock, 85, died July 31 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

She was a native of McIntosh County.

The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, followed by a repast at Selden Park.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Martin Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2005 G St., Brunswick, GA 31520.

The Brunswick News, August 5, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 5, 2020.
