Sarah Peacock
Sarah Lee Peacock, 85, died July 31 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
She was a native of McIntosh County.
The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, followed by a repast at Selden Park.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Martin Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2005 G St., Brunswick, GA 31520.
The Brunswick News, August 5, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 5, 2020.