Sarah Peacock



Sarah Lee Peacock, 85, died July 31 at Southeast Georgia Health System.



She was a native of McIntosh County.



The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, followed by a repast at Selden Park.



Memorial contributions may be sent to Martin Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2005 G St., Brunswick, GA 31520.



The Brunswick News, August 5, 2020



