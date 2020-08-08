Sarah Rooks
Sarah Nell Underwood Rooks, 77, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, after a brief illness.
Due to COVID-19, the family would like to ask all to please follow the rules for social distancing, and face masks are recommended at the service. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable attending, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020, at Mount Olive Cemetery, Waynesville, Ga., with the Rev. Larry Giles and the Rev. Bobby Tatum officiating.
A homegoing celebration memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family asks that donations be made to Waynesville Church of God, P.O. Box 519, Waynesville, GA 31566, in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 8, 2020