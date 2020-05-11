Saydie Sammons
Dr. Saydie Susan Sammons

Dr. Saydie Susan Sammons (Susan), of St. Simons Island and formerly of Augusta passed away peacefully on May 7 after a valiant battle with lung cancer. Susan was born on May 19, 1942, in Mariettato Louie and Saydie Sammons. She grew up in Smyrna.

Susan graduated from Wesleyan College with a degree in biology and chemistry, and she obtained multiple graduate degrees from the Medical College of Georgia in microbiology. Her fellowship was earned for microbiology and public health from the University of North Carolina. She served as Director of Diagnostic Services at the Georgia Regional Hospital in Gracewood for over 20 years, and as an adjunct professor and lecturer at the Medical College of Georgia. Susan was a pioneer as a woman in her field, and after she retired, she acted as a consultant to a number of agencies and organizations. She was tireless in the implementation of CLIA standards into the laboratory community, and she was known for her ability to set up a lab or help a lab convert seamlessly to the new CLIA standards. She was active in a number of professional organizations and was a regular contributor to scientific publications dealing with laboratory procedures and toxicology practices.

Susan was a member of St. Simons Presbyterian Church and a regular member in the choir, a deacon, and a Stephen Minister at Reid Memorial Presbyterian during the years she lived in Augusta. She will be remembered for her quick wit and determination, her loyalty to her friends, her love of all kinds of music, her beautiful alto singing voice and her devotion to her family, both human and canine. She is survived by her sister, Janella Sammons Brand and husband Lee of St. Simons Island and her niece Jennifer Brand Gruber and husband Alan, of Fort Myers Beach, Fla.

A family graveside service is planned for later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to your favorite charity in her memory.

Condolences may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home of Brunswick is in charge of all arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 11, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on May 11, 2020.
May 11, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Susan's passing away and wanted to send my deepest sympathy. We were Stephen Ministers together and I always enjoyed being around her with her quick wit. I will hold you all in my thoughts and prayers. Ann Eve Overstreet
May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020
Susan was a lovely person. Sincere condolences.
Katie B. Delaigle
