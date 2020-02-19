Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:30 PM
Toucan's Alehouse
2450 Perry Lane Road
Brunswick, GA
Scot McPike, 53, of Calabasas, Calif., and formerly a long-time resident of Brunswick, was killed in a tragic motorcycle accident on Dec. 22, 2019, near his home.

He was a 1985 graduate of Glynn Academy, and an honor graduate of the Music Institute, of Hollywood, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Sheila McPike.

He leaves behind his wife of 26 years, DiDi McPike; and two daughters, Erica and Emily; brother, Jeff McPike; sisters, Shawn McPike Hoffman (Scott), Kelly McPike Knox (Kirk) and Karen McPike Dinucci; several nieces and nephews including, Matthew Miller, Allison Sagiv, Morgan McPike (Lara), Katie Knox Hammock (Kyle), Kylie Knox, Christopher Munnis (Becky) and Sheila "Sam" Dinucci; and grandnieces, Aislin, Brooke, Chloe and Harper.

Scot moved to California in 1987, and developed a very successful business selling novelty items to the tourist industry. Scot had a passion for music and was involved playing the drums in various bands over the years. He enjoyed spending time in his boat with family and friends.

A memorial service was held Jan. 25, 2020, in Westlake Village, Calif.

Please join us for a celebration of life at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Toucan's Alehouse, 2450 Perry Lane Road, Brunswick, Ga.

Memorial donations may be made to the Glynn Academy Band and Orchestra.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 19, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 19, 2020
