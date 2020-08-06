1/1
Scott M. Daniel
1954 - 2020
Scott Daniel

Scott M. Daniel, 66, of Brunswick passed away Aug. 1, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

Scott was born March 7, 1954, in the old Brunswick hospital, missing the new hospital by 10 days. He enjoyed people, places, things and especially animals. Scott loved the farming life as he cultivated many crops and took in about every animal he encountered. One of the more interesting of Scott's ventures was raising ostriches with our Dad.

Scott loved to travel, never met a stranger, and marched to the beat of a different drummer. His travels included Alaska, Costa Rica, Mexico, China, and many locations in Europe.

Scott spent hours each day reading newspapers and watching the news on the internet. He was most passionate about current events and always welcomed a "friendly" debate.

Many will remember Scott from Popingo Video, Fourth of May, and Delaney's. He loved being in the public. Scott spent several years in California until his recent return in March 2019 where he resided with his mother until his passing.

Scott is predeceased by his father, Stewart T. Daniel; son, Joshua Roberson; and nephew, Cole Moore.

Scott is survived by his mother, Fran Daniel; brothers, Reese (Susan) and Gregg (Wanda); sister, Daryl (Danny) Moore; daughter, Lee Abraham; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family service is planned, and WHEN COVID is over, a reception will be held in Scott's honor.

The family is grateful for all of the love shared during these difficult days.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to FaithWorks (faithworksministry.org) or Memory Matters (memorymattersglynn.com).

Many special thanks to Janice Moore Applegate, Tyler Cole and the staff at Coastal Community Health Center, the staff of St. Simons by the Sea, Memory Matters, and John McQuigg.

Arrangements are being handled by Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 6, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
