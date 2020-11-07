1/1
Scott Proffitt Wright
Scott Wright

Scott Proffitt Wright

Apr. 9, 1951 - Oct. 20, 2020

The kind and gentle soul known to us as Scott Wright transitioned in his home on St. Simons Island Oct. 20. His body succumbed to heart failure. He was lovingly assisted on his heroic journey by Hospice of the Golden Isles. He set himself free while in the arms of his wife and in the presence of his siblings.

Scott was the son of Father Robert Wright and Maude Proffitt Wright. He was the brother of Katherine Wright Strain, married to Scott Strain and Robert Wright IV, married to Cathryn Wright. He had one nephew, Justin Turnbull Wright. He was the best friend and beloved husband of Shelia Thurman.

Scott was special. His kindness, humor, honesty,

patience and loyalty gifted him with many friends. Some lifelong, beginning in grade school. A more gentle and genuine man would not be easily found.

There are many things that will call to our minds the memory of Scott. Among them was his sense of humor. His timing was perfect and he never failed to make us laugh. He absolutely loved music. His passions also included surfing, traveling, playing all sports that included a racket and especially reading. He was a voracious reader. "Ask Scott, he'll know" was commonly heard at the dinner table.

He was truly a remarkable human being. He added only peace and love to this planet. He was a giver, not a taker. Although he is still with us in Spirit, we will miss his physical form tremendously.

A private and sacred ceremony was held the

morning of his physical death. A gathering to celebrate our love for him and to share our memories of him will be held at a later date.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 7, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 7, 2020.
