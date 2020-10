Or Copy this URL to Share

Seth Eisenberg



Dr. Seth Eisenberg, born Sept. 16, 1948, passed away Sept. 6, 2020.



Dr. Seth Eisenberg touched and saved many lives throughout his career. Seth loved life. He loved his family, friends, colleagues, patients and his constant companion, Tybee.



His achievements and commitment to his work are much deserving of honor and appreciation.



He will be sadly missed.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, October 10, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store