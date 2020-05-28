Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sharell's life story with friends and family

Share Sharell's life story with friends and family





Sharell Wallace, 44, of Brunswick, died May 18 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3009 Newcastle St., in Brunswick.



Due to COVID-19, those in attendance at the visitation or service must maintain social distancing.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home,



The Brunswick News, May 27, 2020

Sharell WallaceSharell Wallace, 44, of Brunswick, died May 18 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3009 Newcastle St., in Brunswick.Due to COVID-19, those in attendance at the visitation or service must maintain social distancing.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, May 27, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store