Sharell Wallace
Sharell Wallace, 44, of Brunswick, died May 18 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3009 Newcastle St., in Brunswick.

Due to COVID-19, those in attendance at the visitation or service must maintain social distancing.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 27, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
