Sharell WallaceSharell Wallace, 44, of Brunswick, died May 18 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3009 Newcastle St., in Brunswick.Due to COVID-19, those in attendance at the visitation or service must maintain social distancing.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, May 27, 2020