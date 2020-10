Sharon DrummondThe funeral service for Sharon Lynnette Drummond, of Brunswick, Ga., who died Oct. 14, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, at First African Baptist Church Fancy Bluff Cemetery, 516 Fancy Bluff Road, in Brunswick.The viewing will be held from 2-7 p.m. Friday at Martin Funeral Home, 2005 G St., in Brunswick.Martin Funeral Home, www.martinsfuneralhomellc.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, October 22, 2020