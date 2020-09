Shelia PinkneyShelia Ann Pinkney, 69, of Brunswick, died Tuesday at Southeast Georgia Health System.The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memory Gardens Cemetery, U.S. Highway 17, in Brunswick.The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. today at Martin Funeral Home 2005 G St., in Brunswick.Martin Funeral Home, www.martinsfuneralhomellc.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, September 11, 2020