Shelli Lane
Shelli Marie Lane, 35, of Brunswick, departed this life Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Jamie Jackson, Reverend Whit Chapman, and Reverend Brant Lane officiating. Interment will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Northside Cemetery in Pembroke, Ga.
Born Jan. 1, 1984, in Brunswick, Ga., to Roderick L. and Nancy L. Lane, she was a graduate of Glynn Academy, class of 2002. Shelli also graduated from SCAD in 2006. She had worked in Santa Fe, N.M., as a restoration artist and was currently employed with Magnolia Manor Nursing Home as Activities Coordinator.
Ms. Lane had lived most of her life in Brunswick and attended Remnant Church and Frederica Baptist Church. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior when she was 6 years old. She was baptized by her grandfather, Pastor L.J. Chambliss.
We shall remember her daily victories gained through her kindness and thoughtfulness, through her love for friends, animals, art, and music, for all things beautiful, lovely and honorable. We shall remember the days she was victorious over overwhelming odds. She was truly and angel here on earth and now an angel in heaven.
Survivors include her parents, Rod and Nancy Lane of Brunswick; a brother, Roddy Lane and wife Melissa of Beaufort, S.C.; a sister, Valerie Lane of St. Simons Island; two nephews, Landon and Roddy Lane; four nieces. Anna, Emma, Olivia, and Jenna Schoenstra; uncles and aunts Gary and Elizabeth Lane, Johnny and Jan Lane, and Poe and Sherrill Blackwelder; several cousins and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the funeral hour Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Memorials may be made to Frederica Baptist Church. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, www.edomillerandsons.com.
The Brunswick News, January 2, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 2, 2020