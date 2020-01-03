Home

Sherri Lee Chambless

Sherri Lee Chambless Obituary
Sherri Chambless

Sherri Lee Chambless was born in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Nov. 7, 1973, and lived in the area until they moved to Rincon, Ga., in January 2009. Sherri passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Hospice Savannah Inc., after losing her battle with glioblastoma cancer.

She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, daughter and friend. All who knew her loved her and will miss her. She loved her family and her furry pets were precious to her. Sherri loved to do art projects, make beautiful quilts, monogramming, reading and just being with the ones she loved.

She is survived by her caring husband, John and their precious daughter, Peyton; her mother, Carol Bumgarner; her sisters, Wendy Thompson, Sue Gerlach, Julie Larsen; and brothers, Terry Bumgarner and Steven Bumgarner.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, at St. Luke Episcopal Church, Rincon, Ga. with Father David Rose and Father Liam Collins officiating.

The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to all the caring staff at Hospice Savannah Inc. and to their many friends who gave their support at this time.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 3, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 3, 2020
