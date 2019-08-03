|
Shirley Taylor
Shirley Ann Taylor, of Darien, died July 29, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Grant Chapel Presbyterian Church in Darien with burial in Upper Mill Cemetery. The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church, one hour prior to services at the church.
She is survived by her children Rokyea Taylor, and Cedric (Angela) Taylor, siblings George W. (Rosie) Taylor, Jr., Paul W. Taylor, Thomas (Sharon) Taylor and John W. Taylor and other relatives.
Darien Funeral home in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 3, 2019
