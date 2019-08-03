Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grant Chapel Presbyterian Church
Darien, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Grant Chapel Presbyterian Church
Darien , GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Taylor Obituary
Shirley Taylor

Shirley Ann Taylor, of Darien, died July 29, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Grant Chapel Presbyterian Church in Darien with burial in Upper Mill Cemetery. The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church, one hour prior to services at the church.

She is survived by her children Rokyea Taylor, and Cedric (Angela) Taylor, siblings George W. (Rosie) Taylor, Jr., Paul W. Taylor, Thomas (Sharon) Taylor and John W. Taylor and other relatives.

Darien Funeral home in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 3, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now