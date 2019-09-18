|
Shirley Heys
Shirley Wood Heys, 83, of Waycross, died Monday at Hospice of the Golden Isles, in Brunswick, after an extended illness.
She was born in Battleboro, Vt., to the late Joseph Elliott Wood and Louise Phillips Wood. Mrs. Heys moved to Waycross in 1978, when her husband, Cloyd Buchanan "Bucky" Heys accepted the job as the city manager for the City of Waycross. In Waycross, she worked for Goodman Tax Service and the Cottage Boutique. Mrs. Heys was a member of Grace Episcopal Church. She and her husband were members of Okefenokee Golf and Country Club, where they often enjoyed playing tennis. She also enjoyed spending time gardening at her home. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cloyd Buchanan "Bucky" Heys; three brothers, Robert Leslie Dubuque, James Lawrence Wood and Donald Elliott Wood; and one sister, Dorothy Louise Thompson.
Mrs. Heys is survived by two sons, Martin Heys of Brunswick, and Scott Heys and his wife, Angie, of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Skylar Alan Heys, Emma Grace Heys and Allyson Faith Heys; one brother, Joseph Edward Wood of Battleboro, Vt.; a sister, Barbara Ann Perkins of Redondo Beach, Calif.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grace Episcopal Church, in Waycross. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Georgia 31525.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 18, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 18, 2019