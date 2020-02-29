|
Shirley Bennett
Shirley Jane Jacobs Bennett, 83, of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mayo Clinic, in Jacksonville.
Shirley was a lifelong resident of Brunswick and the owner of George's Live Bait on the F.J. Torras Causeway for 68 years. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. Shirley enjoyed playing bingo, shopping at Walmart and selling shrimp. She loved spending time with her family, especially the grandkids and her four-legged baby, Minnow.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Hodges Bennett Sr.; a son, George H. Bennett Jr.; a grandson, James Christopher Marsh; her mother, Mattie Jacobs; and brothers, Sonny Jacobs, Fred Jacobs and Gary Burns.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Edwards (George), Sandra Marsh and William "Billy" Bennett, all of Brunswick; five grandchildren, Sherri Edwards, Stephen Edwards, David Marsh, Jeffery Marsh and Sacha Bennett; two sisters-in-law, Betty Jacobs and Virginia Jacobs; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Kay Yates officiating.
Burial will follow in Palmetto Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Stephen Edwards, Efrain Garcia, Leslie Jacobs, Edward Jones, David Marsh and Jeffery Marsh.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 29, 2020
