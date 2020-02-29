Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Jane Jacobs Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Jane Jacobs Bennett Obituary
Shirley Bennett

Shirley Jane Jacobs Bennett, 83, of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mayo Clinic, in Jacksonville.

Shirley was a lifelong resident of Brunswick and the owner of George's Live Bait on the F.J. Torras Causeway for 68 years. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. Shirley enjoyed playing bingo, shopping at Walmart and selling shrimp. She loved spending time with her family, especially the grandkids and her four-legged baby, Minnow.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Hodges Bennett Sr.; a son, George H. Bennett Jr.; a grandson, James Christopher Marsh; her mother, Mattie Jacobs; and brothers, Sonny Jacobs, Fred Jacobs and Gary Burns.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Edwards (George), Sandra Marsh and William "Billy" Bennett, all of Brunswick; five grandchildren, Sherri Edwards, Stephen Edwards, David Marsh, Jeffery Marsh and Sacha Bennett; two sisters-in-law, Betty Jacobs and Virginia Jacobs; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Kay Yates officiating.

Burial will follow in Palmetto Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Stephen Edwards, Efrain Garcia, Leslie Jacobs, Edward Jones, David Marsh and Jeffery Marsh.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 29, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -