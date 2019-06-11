Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Getchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Nadine Getchell

Obituary Flowers

Shirley Nadine Getchell Obituary
Shirley Getchell

Shirley Nadine Getchell, 88, of Brunswick, died Monday.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Dana Swain officiating. Burial will take place in her hometown of Lawrenceville, Ill.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, June 11, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 11, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.