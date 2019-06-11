|
Shirley Getchell
Shirley Nadine Getchell, 88, of Brunswick, died Monday.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Dana Swain officiating. Burial will take place in her hometown of Lawrenceville, Ill.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 11, 2019
