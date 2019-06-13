Shirley Getchell



Shirley Nadine Getchell, 88, of Brunswick, GA., passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019, after a long illness.



She was born on Feb. 5, 1931, to Norman and Bessie McCormick in Lawrenceville, Ill. She married the love of her life, Les Getchell. Shirley proudly served her country in the United States Navy.



Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie E. Getchell; her parents, Norman McCormick and Bessie McCormick Parke; and her brother, William Parke.



Shirley is survived by her daughter, Linda Charnock (Rick); two granddaughters, Mariah Charnock and Olivia Charnock; sons, Les Getchell and Ben Getchell (Jeannette); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dana Swain officiating. Burial will take place in her hometown of Lawrenceville, Ill.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Heartland Hospice, 664 Scranton Road, Suite 103, Brunswick, GA, 31520.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



