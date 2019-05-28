Sidney Ingram



Sidney "Sid" Ingram, 73, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into Heaven's Gates on Saturday, May 25, 2019, with his family by his side.



Sid was born August 23, 1945, in Donalsonville, Ga., son of the late Tom Ingram and the late Pearl Howard Ingram. He was also preceded in death by his stepson, Richard Bolin Jr; and a step-grandson, Jacob Bolin; a brother, Tommy Ingram.



Sid had resided in Brunswick for the last 40 years. He was a retired radio broadcaster. He also enjoyed being a charter fishing guide. Sid attended Sterling Church of God. He was an outdoorsman whom enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was also an avid golfer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.



Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 31 years, Patsy Scott Ingram; one stepdaughter, Tina Evans; three step grandchildren, Amanda Deverger (J.R.), Robert Evans (Nichole), and Rachel Golden (Charlie). He is also survived by four step great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friend between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday in the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Daugherty officiating.



Active pallbearers will be Dutch Diestel, Jimmy Evans, Charlie Golden, J.R. Deverger, Bob Cannon and Carl Alexander. Honorary pallbearers will be the Two-Way Sports Fishing Club Board of Directors.



Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 28, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 28, 2019