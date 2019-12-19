Home

Rainey Family Funeral Service
1415 East 24th Avenue
Cordele, GA 31015
(229) 273-2231
Sidney Rann Folsom

Sidney Rann Folsom Obituary
Sidney Folsom

A memorial service for Sidney Rann Folsom of Cordele will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Rann, 52, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. He was born in Sylvester, and was the son of Kathy Monroe Basnar and the late Randall Mastin Folsom. Rann was the third generation of his family in commercial construction. Being community conscious, he served on the Crisp Regional Board of Directors, the Georgia Hospital Board, the Crisp Academy Board of Trustees and was an active member of Cordele First United Methodist Church. Rann was an avid golfer, and loved spending time at the beach.

He is survived by his wife of nine years, Robbin Bass Folsom; two children, Banks Folsom and Sidney Folsom, both of Cordele; three stepchildren, Josh Dent of Austin, Texas, Adam Dent of Louisville, Ky., and Victoria Dent of Park City, Utah; a step-grandson Kenneth James Moran of Park City, Utah; his mother and her husband, Kathy and John Basnar of Cordele; and two sisters and their husbands, Kim and Andy Bowen of Cartersville and Kelly and Mike Harbison of Cordele.

Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 19, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 19, 2019
